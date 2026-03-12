Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Everybody to Kenmure Street: how a feisty Glasgow neighbourhood beat a ‘secret’ immigration raid

By Trish Reid, Professor of Theatre and Performance, University of Reading
This vital documentary tells the story of a protest over the arrest of two immigrants on the southside of Glasgow in 2021.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s new tariff-free regime for Africa: the potential upside and downside
~ Grattan on Friday: Dennis Richardson’s exit puts antisemitism royal commissioner under more pressure
~ How biological invasions are silently remodelling ecosystems
~ MPs’ vote against a social media ban didn’t kill the idea – it may have made it easier later
~ Hearing loss is often called a dementia risk factor – here’s what the research really shows
~ Nicotine: the latest wellness hack
~ UK/Global: Human rights and health groups in new briefing urge hospitals not to use Palantir software and demand that NHS England cancels the contract entirely
~ Iraq: Prominent Women’s Rights Activist Assassinated
~ Burkina Faso: Islamist Armed Group Commits New Atrocities
~ Russia: Digital Iron Curtain Falls on Internet Freedom Protection Day
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter