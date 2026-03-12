Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hearing loss is often called a dementia risk factor – here’s what the research really shows

By Emma Broome, Senior Research Fellow, University of Nottingham
Hearing loss and dementia affect millions of people worldwide. But headlines describing hearing loss as the “leading mid-life risk factor” for dementia can be misleading. They often oversimplify complex science, and risk confusing people who are trying to understand what hearing loss can mean for brain health.

Research shows that hearing loss and cognitive decline frequently occur together. Cognitive decline refers to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s new tariff-free regime for Africa: the potential upside and downside
~ Grattan on Friday: Dennis Richardson’s exit puts antisemitism royal commissioner under more pressure
~ How biological invasions are silently remodelling ecosystems
~ Everybody to Kenmure Street: how a feisty Glasgow neighbourhood beat a ‘secret’ immigration raid
~ MPs’ vote against a social media ban didn’t kill the idea – it may have made it easier later
~ Nicotine: the latest wellness hack
~ UK/Global: Human rights and health groups in new briefing urge hospitals not to use Palantir software and demand that NHS England cancels the contract entirely
~ Iraq: Prominent Women’s Rights Activist Assassinated
~ Burkina Faso: Islamist Armed Group Commits New Atrocities
~ Russia: Digital Iron Curtain Falls on Internet Freedom Protection Day
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter