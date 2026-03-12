Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Prominent Women’s Rights Activist Assassinated

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Yanar Mohammed, founder of the Women's Freedom Organization in Iraq, speaks to reporters while holding a newspaper copy of Iraq's new constitution, Baghdad, July 28, 2005. © 2025 Wathiq Khuzaie/Getty Images (Beirut) – A prominent Iraqi women’s rights activist was gunned down outside her Baghdad home by two men on motorcycles on March 2, 2026, Human Rights Watch said today. Yanar Mohammed, 65, co-founded the Organization of Women’s Freedom in Iraq in 2003. She opened Iraq’s first women’s shelters that same year, building a network that eventually spanned multiple…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
