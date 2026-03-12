Tolerance.ca
Burkina Faso: Islamist Armed Group Commits New Atrocities

By Human Rights Watch
(Paris) – An Islamist armed group has killed at least 38 civilians, abducted 9 women, and burned property in 3 separate incidents in northeastern Burkina Faso since late January 2026, Human Rights Watch said today. The atrocities by the Al Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wa al-Muslimeen, or JNIM) are apparent war crimes. Click to expand Image Screenshot from a video shared online on February 14, 2026, showing a demolished telecommunications tower, in the center of Titao, Burkina Faso. © 2026 Private On January 29, JNIM fighters…


© Human Rights Watch -
