Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Urges Ethiopia to Tackle Pollution at Gold Mine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image “The company’s chemicals have contaminated our land, water, and people,” 28-year-old “Elizabeth” recently told Kontomaa Darimu Alliance, an Ethiopian nongovernmental organization. Elizabeth’s 2-year-old son died a few years ago and she suffered miscarriages in 2024 and 2025; she believes the mine is to blame. Residents living near Lega Dembi mine, located in Ethiopia’s Oromia region, have complained of serious health impacts for years, including miscarriages, stillbirths, and children born with long-term health conditions. Severalstudies have found…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iraq: Prominent Women’s Rights Activist Assassinated
~ Burkina Faso: Islamist Armed Group Commits New Atrocities
~ Russia: Digital Iron Curtain Falls on Internet Freedom Protection Day
~ Timothée Chalamet says nobody cares about opera and ballet. The backlash ignores an awkward truth
~ I’m in flooded northern Australia – how can I make sure my drinking water is safe?
~ What we know about croc numbers in the NT after surge in floodwater sightings
~ From Gaza to Lebanon and Iran: The normalization of atrocity
~ Thailand: Don’t Return Vietnamese Activist
~ Cracking the code: How a “prediction machine” is resurrecting the Singapore Stone
~ Australia may ban infant formula advertising. Here’s what the online ads actually say
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter