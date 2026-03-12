Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia may ban infant formula advertising. Here’s what the online ads actually say

By Madeleine Stirling, Research Assistant, ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making & Society, The University of Melbourne
Christine Parker, Professor of Law, The University of Melbourne
Daniel Angus, Professor of Digital Communication, Director of QUT Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Recently, the federal government released a consultation paper seeking input on whether it should introduce legislation to prevent or restrict infant formula marketing in Australia. The consultation is open for submissions until April 10.

Until February 2025, Australian formula brands were under a voluntary agreement not to advertise formula products for babies aged 0 to 12 months, in order to support and protect breastfeeding.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Timothée Chalamet says nobody cares about opera and ballet. The backlash ignores an awkward truth
~ I’m in flooded northern Australia – how can I make sure my drinking water is safe?
~ What we know about croc numbers in the NT after surge in floodwater sightings
~ From Gaza to Lebanon and Iran: The normalization of atrocity
~ Thailand: Don’t Return Vietnamese Activist
~ Cracking the code: How a “prediction machine” is resurrecting the Singapore Stone
~ After the Iran war, Persian Gulf nations face tough decisions on the US – a former diplomat explains
~ Nations will release an extra 400 million barrels of oil to the market. All we need to do now is not panic at the pump
~ After a summer of weather disasters, will Kiwis make climate an election issue?
~ Which nut butter is healthiest – peanut, almond or cashew?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter