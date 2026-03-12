Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Don’t Return Vietnamese Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Le Chi Thanh. © Private The Thai authorities should immediately release Le Chi Thanh, a prominent Vietnamese anti-corruption activist, and ensure that he is not forcibly returned to Vietnam, Human Rights Watch said today.Le Chi Thanh’s lawyers told Human Rights Watch that the Vietnamese embassy in Bangkok has been pressing Thai authorities to deport him as soon as possible to Vietnam, where he would be at serious risk of arbitrary detention, torture, and an unfair trial.“Returning Le Chi Thanh to Vietnam would place the outspoken anti-corruption activist in grave…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Timothée Chalamet says nobody cares about opera and ballet. The backlash ignores an awkward truth
~ I’m in flooded northern Australia – how can I make sure my drinking water is safe?
~ What we know about croc numbers in the NT after surge in floodwater sightings
~ From Gaza to Lebanon and Iran: The normalization of atrocity
~ Cracking the code: How a “prediction machine” is resurrecting the Singapore Stone
~ Australia may ban infant formula advertising. Here’s what the online ads actually say
~ After the Iran war, Persian Gulf nations face tough decisions on the US – a former diplomat explains
~ Nations will release an extra 400 million barrels of oil to the market. All we need to do now is not panic at the pump
~ After a summer of weather disasters, will Kiwis make climate an election issue?
~ Which nut butter is healthiest – peanut, almond or cashew?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter