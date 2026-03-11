Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The normalization of Uyghur repression in the name of ’social governance’ in China

By Asiye Uyghur
Chinese official discourse has increasingly used “social governance”  to describe policies in the Uyghur region. This neutral administrative language is reshaping people's perception of repression, assimilation, and social control.


© Global Voices -
