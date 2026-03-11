Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

USA: Amnesty International condemns extrajudicial killing of six more people in international waters

By Amnesty International
Following the latest US government attack on a vessel in the eastern Pacific Sea yesterday, Amnesty International strongly condemns these acts and reiterates that they constitute extrajudicial killings, a form of murder, prohibited under international law, and represent a grave affront to the most basic principles of humanity and legality. No circumstances justify the arbitrary deprivation of life.    […] The post USA: Amnesty International condemns extrajudicial killing of six more people in international waters   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The normalization of Uyghur repression in the name of ’social governance’ in China
~ North Korean in China Who Saved Son Faces Repatriation
~ Australia’s Cynical and Cruel Bill to Suspend Temporary Visas
~ Super-agers’ brains stay young into old age. New research brings us closer to understanding why
~ These are shaky times for oil markets. An expert explains what a prolonged war will mean for prices
~ Trump says the Iran war will end ‘very soon’ – but it is not clear how
~ Vaping: emerging harms health systems can’t ignore
~ The Keepsake Chronicles: stories in times of dementia
~ Hospital conversations can distress people with dementia – here’s why
~ Dahiyeh: the Beirut suburb at the heart of an Israeli military doctrine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter