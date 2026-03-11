Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Korean in China Who Saved Son Faces Repatriation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image North Korean soldiers guard the bridge at the China-North Korea border in Tumen, Jilin province, July 14, 2024. © 2024 CFOTO/Sipa USA via Reuters Imagine living in North Korea. Then imagine your mother selling herself into a forced marriage in China to pay for your escape. This is what happened to Kim Geum Sung.In 2019, the teenager arrived in South Korea alone. His mother remained in China so that her son might have a better life.For more than a year, Geum Sung heard nothing from her or how she was doing. He moved into a group home in Seoul run by…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
