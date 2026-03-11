Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s Cynical and Cruel Bill to Suspend Temporary Visas

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke (right) addresses the chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, January 20, 2026. © 2026 Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images This week, the Australian government introduced a new bill, that if passed, will prevent people from conflict and crisis-affected countries from visiting Australia. Under the Migration Amendment (2026 Measures No. 1) Bill 2026, the minister for home affairs can issue an “arrival control determination” that would stop people from specified regions from entering Australia on temporary travel visas…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The normalization of Uyghur repression in the name of ’social governance’ in China
~ USA: Amnesty International condemns extrajudicial killing of six more people in international waters
~ North Korean in China Who Saved Son Faces Repatriation
~ Super-agers’ brains stay young into old age. New research brings us closer to understanding why
~ These are shaky times for oil markets. An expert explains what a prolonged war will mean for prices
~ Trump says the Iran war will end ‘very soon’ – but it is not clear how
~ Vaping: emerging harms health systems can’t ignore
~ The Keepsake Chronicles: stories in times of dementia
~ Hospital conversations can distress people with dementia – here’s why
~ Dahiyeh: the Beirut suburb at the heart of an Israeli military doctrine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter