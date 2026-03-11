Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Super-agers’ brains stay young into old age. New research brings us closer to understanding why

By Jannette Rodríguez Pallares, Profesora Titular de Anatomía y Embriología Humana, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
My grandmother Leontina, who recently turned 100, still lives independently and remembers the birthday of everybody in her village. She is enviably healthy, has a remarkably sharp memory, and is likely a prime example of what scientists call a “super-ager”: someone over 80 with the memory of a 50 year old.

These gifted seniors have attracted the attention of scientists for decades, but a recent study has revealed new details about their exceptional brains.

Old brains in rude health


As we age, our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
