Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

These are shaky times for oil markets. An expert explains what a prolonged war will mean for prices

By Adi Imsirovic, Lecturer in Energy Systems, University of Oxford
The US-Israel strikes on Iran have launched one of the most dramatic conflicts in the Middle East in living memory. Aside from military targets, Iranian forces have attacked commercial shipping and infrastructure in the region. The objective is simple: to disrupt oil exports and weaken its opponents’ economies.

While the oil market is perfectly capable of absorbing short-term supply shocks, it is possible…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Super-agers’ brains stay young into old age. New research brings us closer to understanding why
~ Trump says the Iran war will end ‘very soon’ – but it is not clear how
~ Vaping: emerging harms health systems can’t ignore
~ The Keepsake Chronicles: stories in times of dementia
~ Hospital conversations can distress people with dementia – here’s why
~ Dahiyeh: the Beirut suburb at the heart of an Israeli military doctrine
~ From Japanese walking to 75 Hard: what the science really says about viral fitness trends
~ How we turned plastic waste into vinegar: A sunlight-powered breakthrough
~ The retail afterlife: How surplus goods find new value at ‘binz’ stores
~ Too many ‘stupid rules’, too little authority: how organisations create their own red tape
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter