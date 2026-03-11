Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hospital conversations can distress people with dementia – here’s why

By Alison Pilnick, Professor of Language, Health and Society, Manchester Metropolitan University
Imagine trying to ask a question and no one answers you. Or hearing people talk around you as if you are not really part of the conversation. For many people living with dementia in hospital, this is a common experience.

Dementia affects many aspects of communication. In the early stages, someone may struggle to find the right word to describe something. As the condition progresses, their speech can become harder for others to understand. But difficulty expressing thoughts does not necessarily mean that a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
