Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dahiyeh: the Beirut suburb at the heart of an Israeli military doctrine

By John Nagle, Professor in Sociology, Queen's University Belfast
Edouardo Wassim Aboultaif, Assistant Professor, School of Law and Political Sciences, Université Saint-Esprit de Kaslik (USEK) – AUF
Over the ten days of the renewed conflict in the Middle East, Beirut’s southern district of Dahiyeh has been targeted by Israel, which is looking to deal a knockout blow to Hezbollah. It’s not the first time the area has been bombarded. Dahiyeh was bombed by Israel during its 2006 war with Hezbollah, again in 2014 and yet again in 2024 and 2025. Now the Israel Defense Forces is bombing the area again.

The attacks mark the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Super-agers’ brains stay young into old age. New research brings us closer to understanding why
~ These are shaky times for oil markets. An expert explains what a prolonged war will mean for prices
~ Trump says the Iran war will end ‘very soon’ – but it is not clear how
~ Vaping: emerging harms health systems can’t ignore
~ The Keepsake Chronicles: stories in times of dementia
~ Hospital conversations can distress people with dementia – here’s why
~ From Japanese walking to 75 Hard: what the science really says about viral fitness trends
~ How we turned plastic waste into vinegar: A sunlight-powered breakthrough
~ The retail afterlife: How surplus goods find new value at ‘binz’ stores
~ Too many ‘stupid rules’, too little authority: how organisations create their own red tape
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter