Dahiyeh: the Beirut suburb at the heart of an Israeli military doctrine
By John Nagle, Professor in Sociology, Queen's University Belfast
Edouardo Wassim Aboultaif, Assistant Professor, School of Law and Political Sciences, Université Saint-Esprit de Kaslik (USEK) – AUF
Over the ten days of the renewed conflict in the Middle East, Beirut’s southern district of Dahiyeh has been targeted by Israel, which is looking to deal a knockout blow to Hezbollah. It’s not the first time the area has been bombarded. Dahiyeh was bombed by Israel during its 2006 war with Hezbollah, again in 2014 and yet again in 2024 and 2025. Now the Israel Defense Forces is bombing the area again.
The attacks mark the…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 11, 2026