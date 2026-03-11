Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mandelson files released at sensitive time for UK relations with Donald Trump

By Christopher Featherstone, Associate Lecturer, Department of Politics, University of York
The release of the “Mandelson files” comes at a difficult moment in relations between the US and UK. It is unlikely to ease tensions.

The UK government has submitted to pressure from MPs to disclose files relating to the hiring and vetting of Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the US. Questions have been raised about how much officials, including the prime minister, Keir Starmer, knew about Mandelson’s friendship with paedophile Jeffrey…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Super-agers’ brains stay young into old age. New research brings us closer to understanding why
~ These are shaky times for oil markets. An expert explains what a prolonged war will mean for prices
~ Trump says the Iran war will end ‘very soon’ – but it is not clear how
~ Vaping: emerging harms health systems can’t ignore
~ The Keepsake Chronicles: stories in times of dementia
~ Hospital conversations can distress people with dementia – here’s why
~ Dahiyeh: the Beirut suburb at the heart of an Israeli military doctrine
~ From Japanese walking to 75 Hard: what the science really says about viral fitness trends
~ How we turned plastic waste into vinegar: A sunlight-powered breakthrough
~ The retail afterlife: How surplus goods find new value at ‘binz’ stores
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter