Black female footballers are praised for their strength, white players for their intelligence: what our study shows
By Paul Ian Campbell, Associate Professor in Sociology (Race and Inclusion in sport and in education), University of Leicester
Allison Thompson, Doctoral Researcher in Sociology, University of Leicester
For black female professional footballers, racism has become a distressingly regular part of the game. Earlier this year, England defender Jess Carter told the BBC that the racist abuse she received online during the 2025 Euros made her fearful to leave her hotel room.
Black sportswomen routinely deal with
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 11, 2026