Middle East: All parties to the conflict must refrain from unlawful attacks on energy infrastructure

By Amnesty International
Israel, the US and the Islamic Republic of Iran must immediately cease or refrain from unlawful attacks on energy infrastructure, including facilities providing essential services such as electricity, heating and running water, said Amnesty International today, highlighting the risks of devastating civilian harm and environmental impact posed by such attacks. In recent days Israeli-US air […] The post Middle East: All parties to the conflict must refrain from unlawful attacks on energy infrastructure appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


