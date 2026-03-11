Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain Should Urgently Release Prisoners Amid Airstrikes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bahraini anti-government protesters raise signs with images of jailed human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja Friday, April 6, 2012, in Jidhafs, Bahrain. © 2012 AP Photo/Hasan Jamali As the United States and Israel carry out thousands of strikes on Iran and Iran carries out attacks across the Middle East, detainees in the region face even greater risks than usual. In Bahrain, an island state that Iranian forces have repeatedly attacked, the authorities should immediately release detainees.  Many of those behind bars in Bahrain are arbitrarily detained for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Middle East: All parties to the conflict must refrain from unlawful attacks on energy infrastructure
~ Africa needs 50 million new homes, but building is bad for the environment: how to finance ‘green’ solutions
~ Crocodiles can have extra growth cycles in a year – why this matters for estimating the age of dinosaurs
~ Power cuts are the new normal in Kenya – what went wrong and how to fix it
~ African countries are signing bilateral health deals with the US: virologist identifies the ‘red flags’
~ Patriots and loyalists both rallied around St. Patrick’s Day during the Revolutionary War
~ More Canadians are watching the Paralympics. Our research shows why that matters
~ Should I stay or should I go? Rural international students face housing, job crunch
~ Ukraine: Supreme Court decision recognizing same-sex couple as family marks important step for LGBTI rights
~ Why sepsis is becoming harder to treat in Europe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter