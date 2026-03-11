Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa needs 50 million new homes, but building is bad for the environment: how to finance ‘green’ solutions

By Jonathan Oladeji, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Johannesburg
Chioma Okoro, Professor and Acting Head of Department: Department of Finance and Investment Management, University of Johannesburg
The future of housing raises some serious environmental concerns. Construction has been linked to 39% of global carbon emissions, and the concrete industry alone is responsible for 8% of the world’s greenhouse gases.

Solutions will be especially useful in Africa, because so much building still needs to be done. The continent’s population is


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Crocodiles can have extra growth cycles in a year – why this matters for estimating the age of dinosaurs
~ Power cuts are the new normal in Kenya – what went wrong and how to fix it
~ African countries are signing bilateral health deals with the US: virologist identifies the ‘red flags’
~ Patriots and loyalists both rallied around St. Patrick’s Day during the Revolutionary War
~ More Canadians are watching the Paralympics. Our research shows why that matters
~ Should I stay or should I go? Rural international students face housing, job crunch
~ Ukraine: Supreme Court decision recognizing same-sex couple as family marks important step for LGBTI rights
~ Why sepsis is becoming harder to treat in Europe
~ Pregnancy changes the brain – and we are only beginning to understand how and why
~ Abuse, loneliness and financial strain in later life linked to poorer health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter