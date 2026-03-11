Tolerance.ca
Power cuts are the new normal in Kenya – what went wrong and how to fix it

By Peter Twesigye, Research Lead: Power Market Reforms and Regulation, University of Cape Town
Millions of Kenyan households and businesses have been subjected to interruptions of electricity supply since late 2024 owing to production shortfalls. President William Ruto acknowledged this, explaining that “daily load-shedding” had become necessary and that power would be switched off in some areas between 5pm and 10pm to stabilise the national grid.

Until now, Kenya’s electricity supply has been mostly adequate to meet supply.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
