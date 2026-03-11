Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African countries are signing bilateral health deals with the US: virologist identifies the ‘red flags’

By Oyewale Tomori, Fellow, Nigerian Academy of Science
The United States is signing bilateral health deals with African countries. By the end of February 2026, deals worth US$19.8…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Africa needs 50 million new homes, but building is bad for the environment: how to finance ‘green’ solutions
~ Crocodiles can have extra growth cycles in a year – why this matters for estimating the age of dinosaurs
~ Power cuts are the new normal in Kenya – what went wrong and how to fix it
~ Patriots and loyalists both rallied around St. Patrick’s Day during the Revolutionary War
~ More Canadians are watching the Paralympics. Our research shows why that matters
~ Should I stay or should I go? Rural international students face housing, job crunch
~ Ukraine: Supreme Court decision recognizing same-sex couple as family marks important step for LGBTI rights
~ Why sepsis is becoming harder to treat in Europe
~ Pregnancy changes the brain – and we are only beginning to understand how and why
~ Abuse, loneliness and financial strain in later life linked to poorer health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2026 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS