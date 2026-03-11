Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More Canadians are watching the Paralympics. Our research shows why that matters

By Ann Pegoraro, Lang Chair in Sport Management, Lang School of Business and Economics, University of Guelph
Ryan Snelgrove, Professor of Management, University of Guelph
Nearly 31 million Canadians watched Team Canada compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina earlier this year. With the Paralympics underway, fandom research suggests that millions are expected to tune in again.

With Canada consistently one of the


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
