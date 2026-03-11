Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should I stay or should I go? Rural international students face housing, job crunch

By Brandon Dickson, PhD Candidate, Global Governance, Balsillie School of International Affairs, University of Waterloo
Donna Kotsopoulos, Dean & Professor, Faculty of Education, Western University
Ellyn Lyle, Professor and Dean, School of Education and Health, Cape Breton University
Rural regions need skilled graduates and for international students studying there to stay and work. Housing and employment security are key in factors in whether this is viable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
