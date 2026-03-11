Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ugandan Police Arrest Two Women for Allegedly Kissing

By Human Rights Watch
Two women are currently in custody in Uganda for allegedly kissing in public. The pair, whom Ugandan police arrested on February 18, are detained under the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act, one of the most draconian anti-LGBT legislations in the world.Uganda criminalizes consensual same-sex relations under its British colonial-era Penal Code Act. Over the last decade, the Ugandan government has increasingly further restricted the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, culminating in the 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act.The Act criminalizes consensual same-sex conduct with penalties…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Africa needs 50 million new homes, but building is bad for the environment: how to finance ‘green’ solutions
~ Crocodiles can have extra growth cycles in a year – why this matters for estimating the age of dinosaurs
~ Power cuts are the new normal in Kenya – what went wrong and how to fix it
~ African countries are signing bilateral health deals with the US: virologist identifies the ‘red flags’
~ Patriots and loyalists both rallied around St. Patrick’s Day during the Revolutionary War
~ More Canadians are watching the Paralympics. Our research shows why that matters
~ Should I stay or should I go? Rural international students face housing, job crunch
~ Ukraine: Supreme Court decision recognizing same-sex couple as family marks important step for LGBTI rights
~ Why sepsis is becoming harder to treat in Europe
~ Pregnancy changes the brain – and we are only beginning to understand how and why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter