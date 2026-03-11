Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pregnancy changes the brain – and we are only beginning to understand how and why

By Birgit Derntl, Full Professor, Women's Mental Health and Brain Function, University of Tübingen
Ann-Christin S. Kimmig, Postdoc Researcher, Women’s Mental Health and Brain Function group, University of Tübingen
Franziska Weinmar, PhD Candidate, Women's Mental Health & Brain Function, University of Tübingen
Pregnancy reshapes the brain more profoundly than scientists ever imagined – and a landmark new study is finally mapping exactly how.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
