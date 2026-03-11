Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Catherine Opie: To Be Seen at The National Portrait Gallery – a reminder of why we go to exhibitions in the first place

By Alice Mercier, PhD Candidate, Visual Culture, University of Westminster
American photographer Catherine Opie’s new show at the National Portrait Gallery begins – or ends, depending on which order you explore it in – with her “interventions”. These photographic portraits are installed between the gallery’s paintings of Victorian leaders, captains, artists and politicians. They sit alongside them as though somewhat familiar.

This familiarity is, in part, down to the formal qualities of Opie’s portraits. It is also due to the depth of the prints, and to the ways in which the National…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
