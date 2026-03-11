Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US military leans into AI for attack on Iran, but the tech doesn’t lessen the need for human judgment in war

By Jon R. Lindsay, Associate Professor of Cybersecurity and Privacy and of International Affairs, Georgia Institute of Technology
Anthropic’s Claude is helping the US military choose targets to strike in Iran, but responsibility for the accuracy, strategy and ethics of the decisions rests with humans.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
