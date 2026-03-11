Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI doesn’t ‘see’ the way that you do, and that could be a problem when it categorizes objects and scenes

By Arryn Robbins, Assistant Professor of Psychology, University of Richmond
Eben W. Daggett, Affiliated Faculty of Psychology, New Mexico State University
Michael Hout, Associate Dean of Research and Professor of Psychology, New Mexico State University
People and computers perceive the world differently, which can lead AI to make mistakes no human would. Researchers are working on how to bring human and AI vision into alignment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
