AI doesn’t ‘see’ the way that you do, and that could be a problem when it categorizes objects and scenes
By Arryn Robbins, Assistant Professor of Psychology, University of Richmond
Eben W. Daggett, Affiliated Faculty of Psychology, New Mexico State University
Michael Hout, Associate Dean of Research and Professor of Psychology, New Mexico State University
People and computers perceive the world differently, which can lead AI to make mistakes no human would. Researchers are working on how to bring human and AI vision into alignment.
- Wednesday, March 11, 2026