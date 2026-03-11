Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indie coffee shops are meant to counter corporate behemoths like Starbucks – so why do they all look the same?

By Conrad Kickert, Associate Professor of Architecture, University at Buffalo
Jeffrey Parker, Assistant Professor of Urban Sociology, University of New Orleans
Kelly Gregg, Assistant Professor of Urban Planning, University at Buffalo
Like many young, urban professionals, we run on coffee. We especially enjoy frequenting independently owned cafes that pride themselves on ethically sourced beverages, strong local ties and a hip aesthetic.

They’re the kinds of places that sneer at the homogenization and predictability of Tim Hortons, Second Cup, Dunkin and Starbucks.

But as public space and consumer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why sepsis is becoming harder to treat in Europe
~ Pregnancy changes the brain – and we are only beginning to understand how and why
~ Abuse, loneliness and financial strain in later life linked to poorer health
~ Catherine Opie: To Be Seen at The National Portrait Gallery – a reminder of why we go to exhibitions in the first place
~ Dreaming in Colour: dreamlike images and uneasy visions flood London’s Opera Gallery
~ Is AI replacing the work of skilled radiologists? They give us their thoughts
~ Canada’s three main federal political parties are working together to fight voter privacy rights
~ Bird losses are accelerating across North America, particularly in farming regions where agriculture is most intensive
~ Generative AI can play a role uplifting family and community in early childhood education
~ Universities survived Trump’s 2025 funding freeze, but the money still isn’t flowing to researchers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter