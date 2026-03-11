Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Authorities must immediately release Vietnamese activist detained in alarming transnational repression

By Amnesty International
In response to reports of cooperation between Thai and Vietnamese authorities that led to the arrest and detention of anti-corruption activist Le Chi Thanh, currently held at Bangkok’s Suan Phlu Immigration Detention Centre in Thailand, Amnesty International’s Co-Regional Director Montse Ferrer said: “The detention of Le Chi Thanh is the latest troubling instance of transnational […] The post Thailand: Authorities must immediately release Vietnamese activist detained in alarming transnational repression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ethiopia’s urban renewal projects and turn toward aesthetic propaganda
~ Libya: Surrender International Criminal Court Suspect
~ NACC investigation into Robodebt reveals public service corruption, but it will take much more to fix the system
~ View from The Hill: it’s now Canavan v Joyce after the Nationals opt for the radical leadership option
~ Help for athletes, bans for others: unpacking Australia’s complex, chaotic migration developments
~ New Sudan Atrocity Prevention Coalition Needs to Act Fast
~ Electric trucks are finally ready for prime time. Could high oil prices speed up the shift?
~ Wesam Hamada: “I want to keep Hind’s voice alive, because hers is the voice of all the children of Gaza”
~ Rumeen Farhana on politics, purpose, and the fight ahead in Bangladesh
~ DR Congo: Enforced Disappearances Surge in Kinshasa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter