Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Surrender International Criminal Court Suspect

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, July 2025. © 2025 Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via AP Photo (The Hague) – Libyan authorities should urgently surrender Osama Elmasry Njeem to the International Criminal Court (ICC), where he is wanted for serious crimes, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should also ensure full cooperation with the court for other ICC suspects believed to be in Libya.Njeem is a senior member of the Deterrence Apparatus for Countering Terrorism and Organized Crime, a Tripoli-based militia affiliated with the Presidential…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ethiopia’s urban renewal projects and turn toward aesthetic propaganda
~ Thailand: Authorities must immediately release Vietnamese activist detained in alarming transnational repression
~ NACC investigation into Robodebt reveals public service corruption, but it will take much more to fix the system
~ View from The Hill: it’s now Canavan v Joyce after the Nationals opt for the radical leadership option
~ Help for athletes, bans for others: unpacking Australia’s complex, chaotic migration developments
~ New Sudan Atrocity Prevention Coalition Needs to Act Fast
~ Electric trucks are finally ready for prime time. Could high oil prices speed up the shift?
~ Wesam Hamada: “I want to keep Hind’s voice alive, because hers is the voice of all the children of Gaza”
~ Rumeen Farhana on politics, purpose, and the fight ahead in Bangladesh
~ DR Congo: Enforced Disappearances Surge in Kinshasa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter