Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: it’s now Canavan v Joyce after the Nationals opt for the radical leadership option

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Matt Canavan was once Barnaby Joyce’s staffer, and later his closest ally and most vociferous spruiker. Not to mention his best political friend.

Now, in selecting Canavan as their new leader, the Nationals have chosen him to spearhead the party’s life-and-death fight against One Nation. Its latest weapon is Joyce, who defected from the Nationals late last year.

Canavan can perhaps thank the surge in One Nation’s vote in recent months for his leadership victory. It’s a direct response to this threat. After the 2025 election, Canavan only received seven votes when he ran…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NACC investigation into Robodebt reveals public service corruption, but it will take much more to fix the system
~ Help for athletes, bans for others: unpacking Australia’s complex, chaotic migration developments
~ New Sudan Atrocity Prevention Coalition Needs to Act Fast
~ Electric trucks are finally ready for prime time. Could high oil prices speed up the shift?
~ Wesam Hamada: “I want to keep Hind’s voice alive, because hers is the voice of all the children of Gaza”
~ Rumeen Farhana on politics, purpose, and the fight ahead in Bangladesh
~ DR Congo: Enforced Disappearances Surge in Kinshasa
~ My mind keeps on going blank. How worried should I be?
~ Do Middle-earth and Westeros make sense? Climate scientists modelled them to find out
~ Commercial space technology is shaping the Iran war – the law can’t keep up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter