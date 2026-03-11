Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New Sudan Atrocity Prevention Coalition Needs to Act Fast

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A former bus station hosts internally displaced people who arrived in Gedarefduring during a wave of mass displacement from the Sinjar/Sannar region south of Khartoum, Sudan, July 2024. © 2024 Giles Clarke/UNOCHA via Getty Images On February 26, the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Norway announced the formation of a coalition to prevent atrocities and promote justice in Sudan. As atrocities continue unabated the coalition has its work cut out.The announcement—by the countries that make up Sudan Core Group at the Human Rights’ Council—follows…


© Human Rights Watch -
