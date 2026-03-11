Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do Middle-earth and Westeros make sense? Climate scientists modelled them to find out

By John Cook, Senior Research Fellow, Melbourne School of Psychological Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Alex Farnsworth, Senior Research Associate in Meteorology, University of Bristol
Dan Lunt, Professor of Climate Science, University of Bristol
Dann Mitchell, Professor of Climate Science, University of Bristol
When English author J.R.R. Tolkien crafted his fantasy world Middle-earth, he argued storytellers are essentially “sub-creators” – they build fictional realms with internally consistent laws.

For a world to be truly immersive and believable, readers apply what is known as the “principle of minimal departure”. This assumes anything not explicitly magical, such as a planet’s weather or gravity, must adhere to the laws of the real world.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
