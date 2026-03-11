Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Panic buying just makes shortages worse. Why do people do it anyway?

By Jacob Keech, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Griffith University
Karina Rune, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Mass panic buying creates new problems for everyone that otherwise wouldn’t exist. To get people to stop, we need to give them a smarter message.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
