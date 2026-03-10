Tolerance.ca
The Oscars are usually a mess, but this year’s Best Picture nominees are strong. Here’s who should win

By Ari Mattes, Lecturer in Communications and Media, University of Notre Dame Australia
Film critics – myself included – love to bemoan the death of high-quality cinema in the age of streaming, pointing to mediocre Best Picture Oscar nominees as evidence that the production of great (or even good) films is on the wane.

But perhaps things are changing. Are people sick of being inundated with short videos on TikTok and Youtube, and once again hankering for a cinematic experience? The quality of this year’s nominees suggests…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
