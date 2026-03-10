Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘We’re the good guys’: why moral storytelling doesn’t make the war on Iran necessary or legal

By Tamer Morris, Senior Lecturer, International Law, University of Sydney
Once the narrative of a “just war” replaces the rule of law, there is little left to restrain powerful states from dominating weaker ones.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
