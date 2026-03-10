Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sex, pink and empowerment are used to sell alcohol to women. They don’t always like it

By Kristen Foley, Research Fellow, Centre for Public Health, Equity and Human Flourishing, Torrens University Australia
Belinda Lunnay, Associate Professor of Public Health, Centre for Public Health, Equity and Human Flourishing, Torrens University Australia
Paul Ward, Professor of Public Health, Torrens University Australia
Ellidy pops into the bottle shop on her way out to dinner with friends.

She’s faced with rows of evocative labels – using artwork, imagery and symbols to help portray the essence and style of the alcohol on sale.

She narrows it down by wine variety, something local and in her price range. She chooses between two eye-catching labels: one with vivid pink flowers and another with a young woman’s face on the label, hidden by clouds.

She grabs one she thinks will mean something to the group of people she’s going to see.

Ellidy is a fictional shopper.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Amid a surge in energy prices, a windfall tax on gas profits could be the best way to protect households
~ Tucker Carlson helped make Donald Trump and JD Vance. Could he be the next president?
~ Louis Theroux’s Inside the Manosphere exposes the business model of misogyny
~ Animals can talk over huge distances – but humans might be changing their range
~ All it takes is paint and pancakes. How to boost your preschooler’s science skills
~ Why shadow tankers are the only ships still moving through the Strait of Hormuz
~ Global: States overwhelmingly back UN roadmap on women’s rights and access to justice despite attempts to derail negotiations
~ Tsunami risks in the Mediterranean: why Nice should prepare an evacuation plan
~ Trump wants an ‘Independence Arch’ — How famous arches warn about dangers to republics
~ Who profits from war with Iran? Understanding that will be key to resolving the conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter