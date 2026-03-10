All it takes is paint and pancakes. How to boost your preschooler’s science skills
By Goutam Roy, PhD Candidate in STEM education, Charles Sturt University
Shukla Sikder, Lecturer in Early Childhood Education, Charles Sturt University
Parents of young children will be aware of the need to encourage early reading and maths skills in their kids. They know it’s important to make time to read with their children. Or point out that “cat” starts with the letter “c”. Similarly, they will help their children begin to count (“how many sausages are on your plate?”).
But what about science skills? Studies suggest parents may not be as confident about teaching these skills in every day family life.
Our…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 10, 2026