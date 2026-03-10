Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why shadow tankers are the only ships still moving through the Strait of Hormuz

By Charles Edward Gehrke, Deputy Division Director of Wargame Design and Adjudication, US Naval War College
Despite Iranian threats to destroy any ships that pass through a key maritime route, some ships are still doing so.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Amid a surge in energy prices, a windfall tax on gas profits could be the best way to protect households
~ Tucker Carlson helped make Donald Trump and JD Vance. Could he be the next president?
~ Louis Theroux’s Inside the Manosphere exposes the business model of misogyny
~ Animals can talk over huge distances – but humans might be changing their range
~ Sex, pink and empowerment are used to sell alcohol to women. They don’t always like it
~ All it takes is paint and pancakes. How to boost your preschooler’s science skills
~ Global: States overwhelmingly back UN roadmap on women’s rights and access to justice despite attempts to derail negotiations
~ Tsunami risks in the Mediterranean: why Nice should prepare an evacuation plan
~ Trump wants an ‘Independence Arch’ — How famous arches warn about dangers to republics
~ Who profits from war with Iran? Understanding that will be key to resolving the conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter