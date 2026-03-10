Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: States overwhelmingly back UN roadmap on women’s rights and access to justice despite attempts to derail negotiations

By Amnesty International
At the opening of its session, the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) adopted its Agreed Conclusions on strengthening access to justice for all women and girls, following weeks of intense pressure from a small, but vocal group of states seeking to derail the negotiations and the adoption of the text.   The […] The post Global: States overwhelmingly back UN roadmap on women’s rights and access to justice despite attempts to derail negotiations appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tsunami risks in the Mediterranean: why Nice should prepare an evacuation plan
~ Trump wants an ‘Independence Arch’ — How famous arches warn about dangers to republics
~ Who profits from war with Iran? Understanding that will be key to resolving the conflict
~ Could you tell if your favourite song was made with AI? The viral ‘Papaoutai’ cover controversy suggests not
~ Trump’s war against Iran is uniquely unpopular among US military actions of the past century
~ Iran oil shock: the EU has very few options to limit the war’s economic impact – and prevent a recession
~ Middle East conflict is pushing oil prices higher — and most Canadians will feel the costs
~ Child in the US Deprived of Hearing Aids during Deportation
~ HIV in Malawi: digital filing system saved lives and boosted care – research
~ Nigeria’s crypto boom isn’t just about technology – trust plays a role in the local gadget trade with China
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter