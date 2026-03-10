Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Child in the US Deprived of Hearing Aids during Deportation

By Human Rights Watch
A six-year-old child with a hearing disability was prevented from having his hearing aids delivered to him after being taken into custody with his mother and his five-year-old brother during an immigration check-in with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in San Francisco on March 3. Click to expand Image Lesly Rodriguez Gutierrez (R) and her two children, aged five and six, were detained by ICE in San Francisco, California, US, on March 3, 2026. © 2026 Nikolas De Bremaeker/Centro Legal de la Raza The child’s mother appeared for the appointment as required as part of her…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
