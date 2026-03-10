Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

HIV in Malawi: digital filing system saved lives and boosted care – research

By Laura Derksen, senior researcher at the Ragnar Frisch Centre for Economic Research, University of Oslo
Anita McGahan, University Professor, George E. Connell Chair, Professor of Strategic Management, and Vice Chair of Massey College, University of Toronto
Leandro Pongeluppe, Socio-environmental impact specialist, an assistant professor of Management at the Wharton School,, University of Pennsylvania
In the global fight against HIV/Aids, one of the most exciting innovations is not a new drug, but a better filing system.

This is what we’re seeing in Malawi, one of the most HIV-affected countries in the world. About 7% of the population there live with the virus.

The country is one of the few meeting the United…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
