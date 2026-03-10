Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s crypto boom isn’t just about technology – trust plays a role in the local gadget trade with China

By Atta Addo, Senior Lecturer in Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship, University of Surrey
On a humid afternoon in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, a young trader in electronics pulls out his phone and opens Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform by trading volume. He’s not monitoring the Bitcoin market or chasing the next crypto craze. He’s paying a supplier in the Chinese port city of Guangzhou for 500 smartphones.

Like numerous other traders at the Lagos Computer Village, he has a Binance digital…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ HIV in Malawi: digital filing system saved lives and boosted care – research
~ China in Africa: investment and trade work well when there’s strong oversight, and badly when there isn’t
~ TikTok’s period scooping trend shows how little we still understand about menstruation
~ Gifts from top 50 US philanthropists jumped to $22.4B in 2025 − Mike Bloomberg, Bill Gates and the estate of Paul Allen lead a list of the biggest givers
~ Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a master in the political craft of doubt - a linguist’s take
~ ‘Life is a Miracle,’ but learning from disasters isn’t: Lessons from Japan’s 2011 earthquake and tsunami
~ Animal welfare: How a lack of transparency in Canadian slaughterhouses is keeping us in the dark
~ Astrophysicists trace the origin of valuable metals in space, from colliding stars to merging galaxies
~ Why it’s unlikely that Saudi Arabia wanted the US to bomb Iran
~ How driverless vehicles can be made safer for deaf and hard of hearing people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter