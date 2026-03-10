Gifts from top 50 US philanthropists jumped to $22.4B in 2025 − Mike Bloomberg, Bill Gates and the estate of Paul Allen lead a list of the biggest givers
By David Campbell, Professor of Public Administration, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Hans Peter Schmitz, Bob and Carol Mattocks Distinguished Professor in Nonprofit Leadership, North Carolina State University
Lindsey McDougle, Associate Professor of Public Affairs and Administration, Rutgers University - Newark
The 50 American individuals and couples who gave or pledged the most to charity in 2025 committed US$22.4 billion to foundations, universities, hospitals and more. That total was 35% above an inflation-adjusted $16.6 billion in 2024, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s latest annual tally of these donations.
Media entrepreneur and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg led the Chronicle’s Philanthropy 50 list, followed by Microsoft co-founders Bill Gates and Paul Allen. Allen died in…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 10, 2026