‘Life is a Miracle,’ but learning from disasters isn’t: Lessons from Japan’s 2011 earthquake and tsunami
By Fatma Ozdogan, PhD Candidate & Researcher, School of Architecture, Université de Montréal
Elizabeth Maly, Associate Professor, International Research Institute of Disaster Science, Tohoku University
Julia Gerster, Associate Professor, International Research Institute of Disaster Science, Tohoku University
Memorials, monuments, preserved school buildings and found objects form part of a memory culture that keeps conversations about risk reduction going.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 10, 2026