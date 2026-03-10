Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women Without Men: a novella that tells the history of Iran through women’s bodies

By Sahar Maranlou, Lecturer in Law and Socio-legal Studies, Royal Holloway, University of London
Women Without Men by Shahrnush Parsipur is an innovative feminist story set in Iran. The story follows five women and the circumstances that make them leave their lives to start anew in a garden on the outskirts of Tehran.

Written in the late 1970s, it was immediately banned on publication. Shortly after, Parsipur was arrested and jailed for her frank and defiant portrayal of women’s sexuality. This groundbreaking book is now available for the first time in English, translated by Faridoun Farrokh.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ HIV in Malawi: digital filing system saved lives and boosted care – research
~ Nigeria’s crypto boom isn’t just about technology – trust plays a role in the local gadget trade with China
~ China in Africa: investment and trade work well when there’s strong oversight, and badly when there isn’t
~ TikTok’s period scooping trend shows how little we still understand about menstruation
~ Gifts from top 50 US philanthropists jumped to $22.4B in 2025 − Mike Bloomberg, Bill Gates and the estate of Paul Allen lead a list of the biggest givers
~ Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a master in the political craft of doubt - a linguist’s take
~ ‘Life is a Miracle,’ but learning from disasters isn’t: Lessons from Japan’s 2011 earthquake and tsunami
~ Animal welfare: How a lack of transparency in Canadian slaughterhouses is keeping us in the dark
~ Astrophysicists trace the origin of valuable metals in space, from colliding stars to merging galaxies
~ Why it’s unlikely that Saudi Arabia wanted the US to bomb Iran
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter