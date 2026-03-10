Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From bodice rippers to romantasy, romance novels are dominating the book market – and rewriting women’s sexual power

By Diane Winston, Professor and Knight Center Chair in Media & Religion, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism
The compulsion started soon after my marriage.

Long before e-books and audiobooks, I furtively read paperbacks whose covers of bosomy maidens and bare-chested men would have outed my obsession. Then, on a family car trip, my husband told my young stepdaughters why I liked sitting alone in the back seat.

“Diane is reading bodice rippers,” he said, citing the old-fashioned name for sexually explicit romance novels. Back then, they were my guilty pleasure.

More than 30 years later, I remain a fan of romance novels, but it’s no longer a craving I feel compelled…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A Pale View of Hills: the legacy of atomic bombings in Japan is explored in this adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s first novel
~ Kim Kardashian’s new caffeine-free energy drink relies on paraxanthine – here’s what the science says
~ From period scooping to menstrual masking: the strange science of viral period hacks
~ Kids can take tablets, so why are we still giving liquid medicines?
~ Scandinavians cycle to work even on snowy days, here’s why that makes sense
~ The relentless cycle of violent news is leading to trauma for journalists, even those not in war zones
~ Making sense of the widening gender mental health gap: what teenage girls told us
~ Mining the ocean floor: 5 deep-sea sources of critical minerals essential to technology, and the fragile marine life at risk
~ 47 years of deep mistrust and misperception paved the way to war between Iran and the US − and complicate any negotiations
~ Iran war: 4 big questions that help clarify the future of the Middle East
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter