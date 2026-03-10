Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This Sunshine Week, Florida reflects an alarming national trend of blocking the public’s access to information

By David Cuillier, Director of the Brechner Freedom of Information Project, College of Journalism and Communications, University of Florida
A lack of transparency at both the federal and state level is making it increasingly difficult for journalists and citizens to hold government to account.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
